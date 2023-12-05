LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University Senior Football defensive lineman , Tony Bradford Jr. was named as the 2023 recipient of the Pop Warner College Football Award on Tuesday.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. was named Tuesday the 2023 recipient of the Pop Warner College Football Award, which recognizes a senior who has “made a difference on the field, in the classroom and in the community and serves as a role model to Pop Warner’s young student-athletes.”

“I’m truly honored and blessed to be named the winner of the Pop Warner College Football Award,” said Bradford, who will play his final game as a Red Raider on Dec. 16 in the Independence Bowl. “My hope is that through this award and the accomplishments we’ve been able to achieve during my time as a Red Raider, it will inspire other student-athletes to actively contribute to their local communities and strive to be an example for future generations. I’m grateful for the Pop Warner organization for not only this honor but for what it does for the future leaders of our sport on a daily basis.”

Bradford is the first Red Raider in school history to win the Pop Warner College Football Award, which is in its 14th year. Bradford, a native of Houston, was previously named a finalist for the award alongside Auburn linebacker Elijah McAllister, Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington, Cal offensive lineman Matthew Cindric and Duke defensive lineman Ja’Maion Franklin.

“Tony Bradford is everything we could ask for in a student-athlete,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “He’s not only a leader on our defense, but he’s a powerful voice within our athletics department and our community. When people hear ‘The Mayor’ speak, they immediately listen. We appreciate the Pop Warner organization for choosing him as this year’s winner in recognition of his commitment to making the world around him a better place.”

The award description couldn’t more perfectly describe Bradford’s tenure as a Red Raider where he has become a staple of Texas Tech’s defensive line with 145 carer tackles, 30.0 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks over 37 career starts heading into the Independence Bowl. He is a three-time All-Big 12 selection who is also a previous honoree on the AFCA Good Works Team and semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

In the classroom, Bradford is a two-time graduate of Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in interdisciplinary studies. He is currently pursuing another graduate degree in public administration to further his career goal of eventually joining law enforcement and rising to the role of chief of police for a major metropolitan city.

Bradford is a staple in the West Texas community through his advocacy of volunteer work, especially in underprivileged areas of East Lubbock. Bradford has been actively involved in neighborhood cleanups throughout his career as well as voter registration drives, peace walks and visits to local elementary schools and local non-profit organizations. Bradford has regularly visited local school districts to demonstrate, as he puts it, that “kids who look just like me can achieve what I have, too.”

Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, Bradford organized a turkey giveaway that benefited roughly 200 families in the Lubbock community. Bradford donated 100 turkeys on his own through NIL proceeds he had generated, which was matched locally by United Supermarkets Arena. The planned two-hour giveaway was completed in roughly half the time as Bradford had lines of cars waiting 60 minutes prior to the 11 a.m. start time.

Bradford will look to lead the Red Raiders to their third-consecutive bowl victory Dec. 16 when Texas Tech faces Cal in the Independence Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.