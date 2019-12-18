TTU sexual assault suspect previously arrested for vehicle burglary in July, unlawful weapon in November

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man who was arrested on Wednesday for sexual assault on the Texas Tech campus was also arrested earlier this year by Lubbock Police for vehicle burglary.

On July 3, morning officers responded to the 500 block of North Dover after reports of a suspicious person in the area, later identified as Dominic Joe Rodriguez, 17, according to police.

Officers located several missing items including debit cards, women’s sunglasses, electronics and some tools, police said.

Police were able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect after a woman told police she saw a video of Rodriguez checking car handles on the Ring doorbell app. She also shared the video on Facebook hoping that someone would identify him.

He posted bond to get out of jail on the burglary charge. Then, in the last week of November, Rodriguez was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

There was also an indication in previous records that he had charges against him left over from his juvenile record but specifics were not laid out in public records.

He was made to pay a higher bond, and then released from jail on December 3 at 6:19 a.m. according to court records.

On Wednesday, Texas Tech Police posted on their Twitter that officers made an arrest in sexual assault case that occurred earlier this month. The suspect was identified as Rodriguez.

Police said on December 8, just after 1:00 a.m. a woman was sexually assaulted near the Coleman residence hall.

Police later said on December 9, a man tried to sexually assault a woman on campus in the Wall Gates parking lot. The physical description of the suspect was similar in both incidents.

