AUSTIN, Texas – As the state legislature continues work in the 88th session, numerous activists showed up to the capitol to fight against filed bills that promote anti-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives on campuses across Texas.

It was two months ago when Gov. Greg Abbott warned state agencies to stop using DEI in hiring practices, and many state schools – including Texas Tech University (TTU) – followed suit. Since then, many student organizations at TTU have spoken out against these filings, but Texas Tech NAACP president Ellie Mae Fisher made her way from Lubbock to Austin to stand up to filings that she felt hurt students of color on college campuses.

“If students of color, students from diverse backgrounds, if they didn’t feel like they were going to be safe or welcomed in a public university in Texas, do we think they would go here?” Fisher said. “If we want to ensure that we’re going to school in a place that’s safe and inclusive, we want to ensure that there’s legislation passed to protect that.”

Fisher came to TTU from San Martin, CA. She said she met with lawmakers and testified to give them a perspective of an undergraduate student of color.

“I had competitive offers from institutions in different states, yet I chose here,” Fisher testified. “Now, I’d stay on the West Coast. I’m deeply concerned about the potential impact of Senate Bill 17 on this state’s reputation and ability to attract and retain students. How many potential students have you lost before this legislation even passes? It’s always ‘don’t California my Texas,’ and now, I’m here at 11 p.m. asking you not to ‘Jim Crow’ my school.”

Two bills that were of focus for Fisher’s group were Senate Bill 17 filed by Republican State Sen. Brandon Creighton of Conroe, and House Bill 1006 filed by Republican State Rep. Carl Tepper of Lubbock.

House Bill 1006 would make public universities get rid of all offices that promote DEI.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion? We call it division, inequity and indoctrination,” Tepper said in February.

Senate Bill 17 would prohibit public universities from having DEI offices and also ban diversity from being considered during the admissions or hiring process.

“People just kind of pass off Texas Tech as way up in the country in Lubbock, but there are a lot of kids here, and there’s a lot of people who are worth fighting for,” Fisher said. “It’s really important that we fight and we do this work to ensure that not only are we known that we’re here, but so that students, like myself, have the opportunities to come to these schools.”

Fisher said she will continue fighting for DEI practices during this legislative session in order to create a state that she feels proud to be a part of.

“You can’t afford to ignore the importance of DEI in education,” Fisher testified. “We must recognize these policies as critical for preparing students for success in this increasingly interconnected world. What of this leads to making anybody feel safe? Can Texas protect any students in any regard at all? At what point are the members of this committee and the members of this legislature going to create a Texas that is actually worth bragging about?”

In addition to TTU, other public state schools that ended DEI policies and programs are Texas A&M University, the University of North Texas, the University of Houston and the University of Texas at Austin.