TTU Student Government Association to host Barricading Broadway on Nov. 16

On November 16, 2019 the Texas Tech University Student Government Association will host Barricading Broadway in conjunction with the City of Lubbock. Broadway will be closed to traffic between University Avenue and Avenue X from 8:30 P.M. to 1:30 A.M. The goal of this project is to provide a safe environment for vendors and customers in the Broadway area on Texas Tech game days.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the City of Lubbock again on this project for a second time,” said David Rivero, Texas Tech Student Body President. “We had a successful first run in September and we are looking forward to a successful second run on Saturday.”

Cars within the barricaded area will be able to leave Broadway and exit at any time. However, no cars will be able to enter the barricade once the street is closed. Pedestrians will not be allowed to set up any type of encampment in the barricaded area. Lubbock Police Department will have officers on site to secure, maintain and enforce the barricaded area. Also a designated ride share pickup/drop off point on Broadway near Ave X will be marked with appropriate signage.

For more information please call the Student Government Office at 806.742.3631

