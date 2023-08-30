LUBBOCK, Texas — A student-run restaurant, Skyviews Restaurant of Texas Tech University, will open its doors to the public for its lunch and dinner series for Fall 2023 starting September.

The lunch and dinner series will support the Restaurant, Hotel and Institutional Management (RHIM) program, said a press release.

The Department of Hospitality and Retail Management is a largely student-run restaurant that will open its lunch offerings and will feature a rotating buffet. The buffet will also offer new options each day.

Texas Tech hospitality students will work together to create a unique dining theme to present at their pop-up restaurant. Additionally, guests will get to experience a five-course a five-course à la carte and beverage menu complete with décor, said the release.

Starting September 6 the lunch series will be open to serve Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Skyviews dinner series will begin on September 20 through November 29 every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 1901 University Avenue, Texas Tech Plaza, on the sixth floor.

Reservations will be available on the Skyviews website and walk-ins are welcome.