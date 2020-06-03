TTU: Students applying for Fall 2021 admission not required to submit scores

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students were unable to take a standardized test in the spring of 2020 because of test cancellations. These exam scores would normally be used for admission consideration as the 2021 application cycle begins this summer. Because of this, Texas Tech University has enacted a test optional admission policy for students applying for admission beginning in the fall of 2021. The policy allows students the option to apply without consideration of SAT or ACT scores. At the time of application, students will share their plans regarding the submission or consideration of SAT or ACT as part of their application. Students selecting this option will have their application and supplemental information evaluated in a holistic manner. Students are welcome, regardless of testing plan, to submit additional materials that they feel best highlights their skills, talents, and potential contributions to Texas Tech. These could include but are not limited to AP test scores, essays, letters of recommendation or a resume.

“Some applicants may feel that an SAT or ACT score does not fully reflect their academic preparedness or potential,” said Jamie Hansard, vice president of enrollment management. “At Texas Tech, we strive to provide access and opportunity for students of all backgrounds and experiences and we are excited about this new admission policy.”

The test optional policy is open both to students who do not wish to share their scores and to students who were not able to sit for their scheduled testing dates.

