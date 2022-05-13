Andrew Aleman, Texas Mac Shack owner, and his best friend Sean Funches, Texas Mac Shack General Manager, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the food truck business idea that took off immediately on the South Plains.

They frequently post their next locations on their Facebook page, which also has quickly gained traction. The duo are both still in school at Texas Tech, but said they enjoy the pace of staying on top of their studies while running a business.

The full interview can be viewed by clicking the link above.