TTU students to help to educate Lubbock community on Buckner Family Pathways

A group of Texas Tech University students in the Department of Community, Family & Addiction Sciences is stepping up to help raise awareness of a local nonprofit organization and its important work to support families.

Buckner Family Pathways, a faith-based group that specializes in assisting families in need, will present a student-led virtual event at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (July 18) to provide an in-depth look at how the nonprofit program supports single-parent families and how Lubbock residents can enroll or help support it. Along the way, the Texas Tech students will learn how to help facilitate the city-wide community event.

The event is open to anyone who could benefit from these programs or is interested in becoming a volunteer. It can be accessed here: https://zoom.us/j/98736522371

About Buckner International

Buckner International has been helping to build and transform families since 1879. Their programs include foster care, adoption, family strengthening programs, family transition programs and retirement services for the elderly.

