TTU Students to host free virtual event to educate Lubbock community on Buckner Family Pathways

Mandy Terry, Program Director for Family Pathways, and TTU student Destiny Taylor interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.

A group of Texas Tech University students in the Department of Community, Family & Addiction Sciences is stepping up to help raise awareness of a local nonprofit organization and its important work to support families.

They are working with Buckner Family Pathways, a faith-based group that specializes in assisting families in need, to host a student-led virtual event to offer an in-depth look at how the nonprofit program supports single-parent families and how Lubbock residents can enroll or help support it.

Buckner International has been helping to build and transform families since 1879. Their programs include foster care, adoption, family strengthening programs, family transition programs, and retirement services for the elderly. If you or anyone you know that could benefit from these programs or are interested in becoming a part of the Buckner International by volunteering, you are invited to join on Saturday, July 18th, at 9:30 AM.

Mission Statement: “Buckner International transforms the lives of vulnerable children, enriches the lives of senior adults, and builds strong families through Christ-centered values.”

Buckner Pathways: www.Buckner.org/family-pathways

Buckner International: www.Buckner.org/Lubbock

Event Live Link: https://zoom.us/j/98736522371

(Press release provided by Texas Tech University.)