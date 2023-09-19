LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, the annual State of The Texas Tech University System Luncheon took place at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center.

Dr. Tedd Mitchell, chancellor of the TTU System, described the 88th Texas Legislative Session as transformational for higher education.

“This last legislative session has really done things to take the programs we have and put them on steroids,” Mitchell said.

Other system leaders discussed their accomplishments and future goals that are now made possible by state funding.

“We are very grateful for the local leadership here,” said Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, president of Texas Tech University. “Sen. Perry, Rep. Burrows, and Rep. Tepper, but also for the leadership in Austin, because this was a bold move. It sends a message to the nation that higher education matters in Texas.”

For TTU, state lawmakers approved giving $50 million over the next two years, and possibly a piece of the $3.9 billion Texas University Fund (TUF) which is geared toward boosting research efforts at TTU, Texas State University, the University of Houston and the University of North Texas.

“Systems other than Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at Austin that are looking to get additional funding that are right on the precipice for developing from tier one, research universities all the way up to another level,” Mitchell said.

The TUF will be a proposed constitutional amendment on Texas’ November ballot as Proposition 5. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10. Early voting starts Oct. 23 and ends Nov. 3. Election Day is on Nov. 7. To see a list of what else will be on the ballot, visit votelubbock.org.

“Texas Tech would have access to about $45 million a year to grow our research enterprise,” Schovanec said. “We’re in the perfect laboratory for doing research that’s important to the whole state, and actually the nation and the world.”

Due to inflation, the TTU System had to increase funding by 7% across its campuses. Each of them also got additional state dollars. The support for each institution’s exceptional item requests is as follows:

“We are in a unique position with the types of programs that we have, that we can do research in areas that actually very few people can,” Mitchell said.

Over at the TTUHSC EL Paso campus, a surgical oncology program is already in the works and is set to open up in Summer 2025.

“Surgical Oncology training is what we call the cornerstone of a comprehensive cancer center,” said Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman, the TTUHSC president. “Being able to hire surgical oncologists and engage them and train other oncology surgeons allows us to really be on the cutting edge so that our citizens can stay right here in Lubbock to get the care that they need related to cancer.”

Mitchell said change takes time, but all of their hard work will be worth it in the long run.

“There’s an old saying there are two good times to plant a tree: 20 years ago, and today,” Mitchell said. “We’re planting the tree today, and we fully expect that we will never enjoy the shade of that tree, but by planting it now, taking care of it now, watering it now and giving it the nutrients that it needs now, hopefully, 20 years from now, others will enjoy the shade of the tree that we’re planting right now.”

For more information, visit the TTU System website.