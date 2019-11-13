TTU system regents to convene for specially called meeting concerning TTUHSC presidency

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System will convene for a specially called meeting on Friday, November 15 to discuss the open presidency at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.



Dr. Ted Mitchell stepped down from the position effective November 1 to focus solely on duties as chancellor of Texas Tech University.



The meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Regents Conference Room at the Texas Tech University System Administration Building.

The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:



WHAT:

The Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System and Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell will meet via teleconference during a special-called meeting

WHEN:

9 a.m., Friday (Nov. 15) | Livestream

WHERE:

Regents Conference Room, First Floor (104A), Texas Tech University System Administration Building, 1508 Knoxville Ave.

EVENT:

There will be a teleconference with the TTU System Board of Regents and Chancellor Mitchell to discuss the open president’s position at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. The meeting will convene, and participants are expected to move into executive session. After executive session, any action items will be taken in open session

About the Texas Tech University System

Established in 1996 and headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the Texas Tech University System is a $2 billion higher education enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research and community outreach. Consisting of four universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso – the TTU System collectively has approximately 55,000 students, 17 campuses statewide and internationally, more than 300,000 alumni and an endowment valued at over $1.3 billion.

During the 86th Texas Legislature under the leadership of Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, legislative funding and authority was provided to establish a new Texas Tech University veterinary school in Amarillo and a new dental school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. This will be the state’s first veterinary school in more than a century and first dental school in over 50 years. The addition of these two schools makes the Texas Tech University System one of only nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education, among other academic areas.

CONTACT:

Scott Lacefield, Executive Director of Media Relations & Communications, Office of the Chancellor, Texas Tech University System, (806) 742-0057 or scott.lacefield@ttu.edu