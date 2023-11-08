LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas voters passed the Texas University Fund, also known as Proposition 5 during the statewide election on Tuesday.

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., issued the following statement regarding the approval of the Texas University Fund (TUF). Voters passed the TUF during the statewide election on Tuesday (Nov. 7). On the ballot as Proposition 5, the constitutional amendment authorizes the state to create a new $3.9 billion endowment to support emerging research universities across the state.

“This is a monumental achievement for higher education in Texas. Support from the Texas University Fund will serve as the catalyst for advancing Texas Tech University and other emerging research institutions. It will drive economic growth and development in our communities and across Texas for future generations. This opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without the work of our state lawmakers and support from the citizens of Texas. Thank you to our loyal and dedicated elected officials who are champions for higher education and for the communities they serve.”