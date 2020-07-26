TTU: Tim Dodd named dean of the College of Human Sciences

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

After two years as acting and interim dean of Texas Tech University‘s College of Human Sciences, Tim Dodd is taking the reins in his own right. Dodd will begin his new position as dean of the College of Human Sciences on Aug. 1.

Dodd also is the James C. and Kailee M. Young Regents Professor of Hospitality Management and director of the Texas Wine Marketing Research Institute at Texas Tech. A New Zealand native, he received his bachelor’s degree in education in 1981 from the University of Waikato, then a master’s degree in business and a doctorate in consumer economics from Texas Tech.

“I am both humbled and honored to be named the sixth dean of the College of Human Sciences,” Dodd said. “The college has a long and proud history of positively impacting the lives of individuals and communities – a history that will be rightfully celebrated in just a few years when Texas Tech commemorates its centennial. I enthusiastically look forward to working closely with our Human Sciences faculty, staff, students and supporters as we continue a strong tradition of excellence that meets the challenges we face as a society. I am proud to say, ‘From here, it’s possible.'”

Dodd’s dissertation work focused on winery tourism, and he continues to study marketing and economic issues related to the business of wine. Over the course of his 25 years leading the Texas Wine Marketing Research Institute, he has received substantial external funding to support his research. He has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles related to wine marketing and winery tourism in a wide range of academic journals.

Dodd has chaired or co-chaired more than 14 dissertation committees and taught undergraduate and graduate courses on numerous topics. He has remained actively engaged with both undergraduate and graduate students even while taking on critical administrative roles within the college.

He previously worked with the New Zealand dairy industry and grape and wine growers from 1985 to 1989. When he moved to Texas, he became involved with the emerging Texas wine industry in 1990. He subsequently served as president of the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association from 1996-97 and was active in a number of other leadership roles within the organization.

For the past 15 years, Dodd has served the college as associate dean of Administration and Finance, where he has provided leadership to issues related to financial management, strategic planning, facilities and human resources. During the past two years, he has served the college as both acting and interim dean.

“It was abundantly clear through the search process and from the comments of faculty and staff in the college regarding the candidates that Dr. Dodd is well-liked and respected,” said Texas Tech Provost Michael Galyean. “More importantly, the faculty recognize his leadership skills and trust him to guide the college on the path to the future.

“I want to thank Dr. Bill Brown, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, who chaired the search committee, his executive associate, Julann Curlee, and the members of the search committee for their exceptional work.”

