TTU to auction off chancellor’s residence, furnishings

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University System Chancellor Residence is going to be auctioned off, according to a release from Higgenbotham Auctioneers International Ltd, Inc.

The residence at 4708 21st street is 8,073 square-feet and sits on 1.4 acres of landscaped property, according Higgenbotham.

The auction, taking place Saturday September 21 at 11 a.m., will also include furniture inside the house, such as a baby grand piano. The auction will be both online and in person at the property.

According to the Lubbock Central Appraisal District, the residence was acquired by the TTU System in 2006, while Kent Hance was chancellor. The property is valued at more than $1.5 million.

After negotiating with current chancellor Tedd Mitchell, the Board of Regents decided in an executive session in February to sell the residence.

Image courtesy of Higgenbotham Auctioneers International

Image courtesy of Higgenbotham Auctioneers International

Image courtesy of Higgenbotham Auctioneers International

Image courtesy of Higgenbotham Auctioneers International

Below is the text included in the press release.

Higgenbotham Auctioneers International, LTD., Inc., in cooperation with Elements Realty Group LLC, announces the action sale of the Texas Tech University System Chancellor’s residence and furnishings at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 both online and at the location of the property (4708 21st Street, Lubbock).

The Chancellor’s residence is a stunning 8,073 square-foot home on 1.438 acres on a property that is fully landscaped, irrigated and has a second storage garage.

Furnishings to be auctioned include, but are not limited to, living, family, dining and bedroom furniture, a baby grand piano and outdoor furniture.

“This is truly an outstanding, well-crafted home with high-end finishes and furnishings and offers the best of Texas living,” Higgenbotham Auctioneers International President Martin E. Higgenbotham said.

Previews of the property will be available 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 7, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21. Interested bidders should contact Chris Vaughn at auction@higgenbotham.com for more information.