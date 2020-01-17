TTU to break ground on downtown graduate student housing

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University. Lubbock Downtown Development Corporation (LDDC) and Texas Tech University are excited to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new complex for Texas Tech Graduate Student Housing on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. The site is located downtown at the corner of 9th Street and Avenue L. (Parking is available on the west half of the parking lot.) Mayor Dan Pope will be the Master of Ceremonies.

The downtown Graduate Student Housing project is a collaborative project with the City of Lubbock, the TTU System, NCM Development and LDDC Board and Shareholders. This vision of Texas Tech Chancellor Tedd Mitchell began back in 2013 in an effort to spur downtown development and provide a great option to graduate students for housing.

The Graduate Student Housing complex is a $40,000,000 project boasting a 225-door facility, 4-story parking, and condos available for visiting professors and guests of Texas Tech University.

The new complex is 100% privately developed, with the TTU System leasing the space. NCM Development was awarded the position to purchase land from LDDC through a vetting process of student housing developers across the nation held by LDDC and McDougal Companies as the Master Developer.

The Lubbock Downtown Development System extends a warm thank you to the TTU System, NCM Development and McDougal Companies. #LBKtown&gowncity

(This is a press release from TTU)