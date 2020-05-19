TTU to hold some in-person summer courses

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced Tuesday that, while most Summer II and August Intersession classes would be held online, there would be a small number of in-person classes held on campus.

According to a letter sent to students, most of the courses held in-person would be classes that can’t be effectively taught online, such as science labs and field activity.

No specifics were shared on what departments will do in order to comply with state and local health and safety guidelines.

Read the full letter sent to students below:

As we continue to closely monitor developments related to COVID-19, we are also working to reintroduce face-to-face instruction in our Summer II and August Intersession courses in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of all members of our TTU family.

Most of our scheduled face-to-face courses offered during the Summer II and August Intersession terms will be delivered online. Students should expect to see these changes reflected in their summer schedules in the coming week. Nonetheless, we are planning to deliver a small number of courses via face-to-face instruction on the TTU campus during Summer II and August Intersession. Most of these are courses such as performance-based studios, science labs, and field activity (including internship) experiences that cannot effectively be delivered online.

Departments that have been approved to offer these face-to-face courses have begun planning to ensure compliance with local and state health and safety guidelines. Once departments have developed their plans, those will be shared with students, faculty, and staff who will be present on campus in academic buildings for scheduled face-to-face instruction during the Summer II and August Intersession terms. Additional guidance for students, faculty, and staff specific to attendance policies, passing periods, and use of personal protective equipment will be shared as soon as it is available.

If you are a student enrolled in a Summer II or August Intersession course and you have a question about your enrollment, please contact your academic advisor.