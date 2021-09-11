TTU to host events during National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week

In honor of National Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Week, Texas Tech University will host a series of campus events Sept. 13-17.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

All events are open to the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities. The week-long series of events is a great way to celebrate not only HSI Week, but also the start of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month.

Here is the full schedule of events:

  • Mercadito: HSI Week Kickoff
  • WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday (Sept. 13)
  • WHERE: Red Raider Plaza
  • EVENT: Enjoy music, giveaways and food at the Mercadito: HSI Week Kickoff. Attendees can purchase items from various student organizations and grab lunch at the food truck. Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec will make a special appearance.
  • What Does ‘Servingness’ Mean in a Hispanic-Serving Institution?
  • WHEN: 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 14)
  • WHERE: Via Zoom
  • EVENT: Want to know how Texas Tech’s status as an HSI benefits you? Join virtually to hear expert guest panelists from other HSI institutions and organizations share how this designation has advanced research and improved the climate on their campuses.
  • El Grito Celebration
  • WHEN: 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 15)
  • WHERE: Urbanovsky Park Amphitheater
  • EVENT: El Grito honors the legacy of Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain while sharing the history of independence from 19 other Latin American countries. Don’t miss the mariachi and ballet forklorico performances, music, food and, of course, “El Grito” to end the evening. For more information, visit the event webpage.

For more information on any of these events, please visit the HSI Week webpage.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)

