LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 announced on Wednesday its four-year scheduling matrix for the 2024-27 seasons with the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah to the conference, according to a press release from Texas Tech.

The Big 12 looked to continue the 5/4, 4/5 home and away rotation for all if its now 16 members to minimize non-conference scheduling disruptions. Balancing annual travel distance, time zones and connectivity to rivalries were other important factors to ensure a balanced rotation for all teams, Texas Tech said.

Throughout the four-year period, all teams will play one another at least once at home and on the road.

The Red Raiders will face Arizona State (2024-26), Baylor (2024, 2026-27), Houston (2025-27), Oklahoma State (2024-26), TCU (2024,2026-27) and West Virginia (2024-26).

Texas Tech will host five Big 12 contests at home in 2024 as Arizona State, Colorado, Baylor, Cincinnati and West Virginia all travel to Lubbock. Texas Tech is set to play at Arizona, TCU, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. Texas Tech is also set to play Abilene Christian on August 31 and North Texas on September 14 with a trip to play Oregon on September 7.

Texas Tech’s 2024 conference schedule will be announced in the coming months.