LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University agreed to pay Marlene Stollings over $740,000 in a settlement reached with the former Lady Raiders head coach, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com

EverythingLubbock.com obtained the settlement document through an open records request.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2020 after Stollings was fired from Texas Tech in August of that year. The lawsuit was against the university and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt.

The settlement was signed August 3 and the lawsuit was dismissed in federal court August 11. It was dismissed with prejudice due to the settlement, which means she will not be able to refile the lawsuit.

“Nothing in this agreement, or any action taken under this agreement, is an admission of liability,” by Texas Tech or Hocutt, the settlement document said.

The $740,666 settlement amount was broken up into three parts: $140,666 for “alleged back wages,” $300,000 for “alleged compensatory damages” and $300,000 for attorneys fees.