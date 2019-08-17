TTU Transportation & Parking Services wins Association for Commuter Transportation’s ridesharing award

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University Transportation & Parking Services (TPS) won the 2019 Association for Commuter Transportation’s (ACT) ridesharing award for its Raider Ride program.

Raider Ride provides shuttle services for Texas Tech students from 6 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. seven days a week. When the trip begins or ends on the Texas Tech campus, including satellite lots, the ride is free. Students also can utilize the Raider Ride program for transportation from one off-campus location to another for a $5 fee.

The award, presented at the 2019 ACT International Conference on Aug. 7 in New York City, recognizes the top program that promotes trip reduction. As part of the commuting options category, the ridesharing award includes carpooling, vanpooling and transportation network company efforts.

“We’re very proud of the work our staff and student leaders have done to successfully bring this program to the Texas Tech community,” said Eric Crouch, managing director for Transportation & Parking Services. “Not only did we double the service hours capacity of Raider Ride, but we also were able to do so at a much lower cost than previous services. This is just one piece in solving the constantly changing mobility puzzle for our campus.”

In the fall, TPS will expand the Raider Ride program to include a shuttle service for employees during the weekday. This is meant to help get people to meetings, classrooms on campus and meet any other work-related transportation needs they may have.

“As the needs of our students and employees change, we are looking for new and innovative ways to get folks where they need to go,” Crouch said. “In the future, we will be evaluating the need for daytime student shuttles, among other services.”

Raider Ride is available the night before classes start through the Sunday morning after commencement during the fall, spring and summer II semesters. The program runs the first day of class through the morning after the last final is administered during the first summer session. Students can request a ride through the TapRide app on Google Play and the App Store.

Stacy Stockard, media relations coordinator, Transportation & Parking Services, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-7275 or stacy.stockard@ttu.edu

