TTU vs. Rice baseball game moved to 11:00 a.m. Sunday

No. 2 Texas Tech baseball and Rice have agreed to adjust Sunday’s game time to 11 a.m. due to the possibility of inclement weather in the Lubbock area.

FOX Sports Southwest Plus will carry the game at 11:30 a.m. on a tape delay.

The Red Raiders have taken the first two games of the series behind a 7-1 win on Friday and a 19-12 victory on Saturday. Both wins coming in front of sellout crowds at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

