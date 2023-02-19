LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University warned students for a time Sunday evening to avoid the area around Jones AT&T Stadium.

Lubbock Police provided an update Sunday evening, saying the situation was a SWAT callout. At 6:20 p.m. a man called police from the top of a parking garage. He told police that he would shoot at officers when they showed up.

According to LPD, he then told police he would shoot at homes and houses if officers did not show up. Police were there at the time but standing back.

The man was able to leave the parking garage and he was found in the 1200 block of north Bangor Avenue, which was his home address.

William Holmes, 23, was arrested, police said and will be charged with making a terroristic threat.

For a time the only information was from Texas Tech. An emergency alert about 7:30 p.m. said, “This is an emergency notification from the Texas Tech Police Department. Avoid the area north of Jones AT&T Stadium and surrounding areas due to a Lubbock Police Department operation.”

An all-clear was given shortly after 8:30 p.m. by the TechAlert system.