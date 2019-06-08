TTUHSC celebrates 50 years of success and service

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center had a celebration at the TTUHSC Academic Event Center for 50 years of educating students in the field of medicine.

According to a press release, Governor Preston Smith envisioned a place that would help provide West Texas with more physicians — and the TTUHSC was the result. At the time of the school’s creation, 19 counties around Lubbock did not have physicians.

The milestone was celebrated with 95 School of Medicine alumni, including those from the first three graduating classes, the release stated.

The statement said TTUHSC has graduated more than 28,000 health care professionals since it’s creation.