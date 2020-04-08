TTUHSC confirms fifth COVID-19 case in student population

LUBBOCK, Texas — A fifth Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center student tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a release.

According to the release, the student was not on campus at the time of infection.

Read the full release by TTUHSC below:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) has been informed of a student who has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The student was not on campus at the time of infection. As of April 7, we have reported five cases of COVID-19 among our student population.

University staff and associated health officials will work diligently to identify and inform all individuals who may have been in contact with students confirmed or suspected with COVID-19. We will keep in direct communication with such students to help them through this challenging time.

All TTUHSC faculty, staff, and students are required to report possible COVID-19 exposures related to clinical work to the TTUHSC Office of Institutional Health. Additionally, I strongly encourage our TTUHSC community to report personal exposures to the same office. Contact Nicole Hines, R.N., MSN, CIC, director, at nicole.hines@ttuhsc.edu or 806.368.2647 (staffed 24/7) so we can assist you in following protocols and/or gaining access to available resources.

Moving forward, we will report cases among our TTUHSC community, as we are made aware of them, on our website.

Your health and safety continue to be our primary concern. Please follow CDC guidelines and local guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Continue using our COVID-19 website as a centralized resource for university-related information. We will navigate through this challenging time together, as ONE TEAM.