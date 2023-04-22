LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Science Center Assistant professor of Emergency Medicine, Brian Kendall, MD., shared tips on how to be prepared before a hiking trip, according to a press release.

According to the press release, Dr. Kendall emphasized that even on short hikes, “that means having what you need to prevent and handle a variety of medical issues on the trail.”

“I think having some basic knowledge before you go… and then taking some of the supplies that you would need…can cover a wide range of medical issues day-hikers might experience.” said Dr. Kendall.

Dr. Kendall said in the press release that he has a first aid kit that has a lot of different things in it like gauze, bandages and ace wrap and medicine.

While blisters are an inconvenience for hikers, Dr. Kendall has preventative measures to protect the area of the foot that is more “prone to sweat and friction.”

“Duct tape or moleskin are recommended depending on if you’re hiking in wet or dry conditions,” said the release.

It is also important to stay hydrated before and during the hike.

Dr. Kendall recommended carrying electrolyte tablets to add to water on longer trips.

“That’s what helps your body function at its peak performance. If you’re dehydrated, your brain isn’t going to be able to function as well… That’s going to decrease your physical performance on the hike,” Dr. Kendall said in the release.

Dr. Kendall also reminds when hiking to go with a partner in case of an emergency and pack your essentials to carry in your backpack.