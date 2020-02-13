LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is press release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

TTUHSC Faculty Presented Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching & Research Awards Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, and Lori RiceSpearman, Ph.D., Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) interim president, presented the 2020 Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching and Research Awards Thursday (Feb. 13).

Recognizing academic excellence, the honors are the most prestigious awards granted to faculty throughout the TTU System. The awards are funded by gifts to the Chancellor’s Council, a giving society that supports the chancellor’s priorities across the TTU System.

“Faculty across the Texas Tech University System provide our students a world-class educational experience,” Mitchell said. “The dedication to excellence and commitment to advancing our institutions is what places each of these award winners among the leading educators and researchers in our university system. It’s a privilege to present each of this year’s recipients with our system’s top faculty honors.”

Award recipients received a $5,000 stipend and an engraved medallion. TTUHSC honorees include:

Thomas Abbruscato, Ph.D., Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy (Research Award)

Vadivel Ganapathy, Ph.D., School of Medicine (Teaching Award)

Sherry Sancibrian, School of Health Professions (Teaching Award)

“Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is known nationally for our academic excellence because of the outstanding efforts of these awardees. They have each established themselves on a national stage in their respective fields; however, to be recognized among your peers for your efforts and contributions holds a different level of pride and validation,” said Rice-Spearman. “I’m grateful for the generous support from the Chancellor’s Council as a way to recognize and show appreciation to these faculty members for their work.”

Since the honors were established in 2001, 191 faculty have received awards totaling more than $1.1 million.

(This is a press release from TTUHSC.)