LUBBOCK, Texas – Medical students all across the nation participated in Match Day, an annual event that is celebrated around medical campuses where Fourth-year medical students simultaneously open envelopes containing their residency results.

“I am very excited, I am shocked, I am also really grateful, I’m really grateful,” said Briget Hyde, fourth-year medical student at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Hyde was matched into her top choice at UPMC Medical Education in Pittsburg, PA, where she will be studying Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

“It was just so exciting. My whole family is here supporting me, they’ve been supporting me all the way through and it’s just been a thrill to be able to open that envelope and know that I get to get back home,” said Amy Davis, fourth-year medical student.

Davis is considered a non-traditional medical student, having worked in Administration in Health Care before she decided to go through medical school. Davis was matched into the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas where she will be studying Pediatrics.

“I am so excited, I’m just so grateful to be matched anywhere but I’m especially excited because I’m going home to Dallas,” said Davis.

Students in the 2022 graduating class applied to residency programs in their preferred specialties after visiting locations virtually due to the pandemic.

“I asked them to forget about what their first choice was and from this day on to be enthusiastic about wherever they’re going and whatever discipline they’ve been matched with,” said Dr. Steven L. Berk, Dean of the School of Medicine at TTUHSC.

The TTUHSC medical students will then spend the next 3 to 4 years of their residency training in hospitals all across the country.

“Thank you Texas Tech, I feel like I met some amazing people who have helped me throughout this journey. I definitely would not be here and have the opportunities that I’ve had if it weren’t for the people that I’ve met along this journey, so I’m grateful and I just thank God,” said Davis.