LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2023 Annual Lubbock City Lights Charity Gala and Texas Tech University Health Science Center medical students raised more than $92,000 on April 1, said a press release from TTUHSC.

This year’s gala was the first in-person gala since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

According to the release, the Lubbock City Lights tradition was started in 1997 by medical students.

The tradition since then has raised more than $1 million to help “numerous local charities and organizations in the West Texas community.”

Steven L. Berk, M.D.,TTUHSC Executive Vice President and School of Medicine Dean said in the release, “What a privilege it is to give back to our community…”

Rachel McLelland, a committee member, expressed that, “As medical students we prepare for a profession that emphasizes service to others. This event provided an opportunity to support deserving charities…for the Lubbock community.”

The release stated that all proceeds from the event and auction will go to 5 charities which are, The Free-Clinic, Voice of Hope, Grace Campus, CASA of the South Plains and High Point Village.