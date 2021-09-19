TTUHSC named a ‘2021 Great College to Work For®’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is one of the best colleges in the U.S. to work for, according to a recent survey by The Great Colleges to Work For® program. The results were released in a special insert in the Sept. 17 issue of The Chronicle of Higher Education.



TTUHSC has won honors in four categories:

• Job Satisfaction and Support

• Compensation and Benefits

• Professional Development

• Faculty and Staff Well-being



“Our team members are vital to the success of our mission and in realizing our vision to transform health care through innovation and collaboration,” said TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D. “So, we focus on TTUHSC as a workplace of excellence. The survey allows our team members a voice and provides leadership with valuable feedback that we’ll use to continue improving our workplace culture.”



The results are based on a survey of 39,000 people at 196 institutions: 120 four-year colleges and universities and 76 two-year colleges. A total of 70 of the 196 participants achieved “Great Colleges to Work For®” recognition. Results are reported for small, medium and large institutions, with TTUHSC included among the medium universities.



This is the second year TTUHSC was recognized.



With five schools and six campuses and more than 3,500 full-time team members, TTUHSC is the largest provider of health care professionals in Texas and continues to make a national impact as their programs grow and distinguish themselves through academics, service and research.



The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.



The employee survey underwent a number of changes this year, including the addition of 11 new survey statements, some of which are related to new survey themes around diversity, inclusion and belonging, as well as faculty and staff well-being. New survey demographics related to gender identity and remote work also were included this year.



In accordance with the survey changes, the recognition categories for the program also were updated this year to better reflect current patterns and methodologies in employee engagement in higher education.



The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace- recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at GreatCollegesProgram.com and GreatCollegesList.com. ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results

(Press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center)