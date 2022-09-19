The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For® program. This marks the third time the university has been recognized.

The results, released in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 212 colleges and universities. In all, 68 of those institutions achieved Great College to Work For® recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with TTUHSC included among the medium universities.

TTUHSC won honors in eight categories:

Job satisfaction and support

Compensation and benefits

Professional development

Supervisor/department chair effectiveness

Faculty and staff well-being

Shared governance

Faculty experience

Diversity, inclusion and belonging

TTUHSC also was named to the Great Colleges Honor Roll, a status granted to only 42 colleges each year which are highlighted most across the recognition categories.

“I’m honored that our great university achieved these top rankings,” said TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D. “They represent how we are working to make TTUHSC an employer of choice in each of our campus communities. That’s important to our success because our employees are among the greatest ambassadors for our university. Our positive work environment is a direct reflection of the value we place on a team-based approach to our work. I truly believe these accomplishments demonstrate we live our values and subscribe to a united vision to transform health care through innovation and collaboration.”

biomedical sciences and population and public health), and more than 3,500 full-time team members, TTUHSC graduates more health care professionals than any other health related institution in the state. The university’s impact is seen in its service region, nationwide, and throughout the world, with a trajectory of growth that distinguishes itself through academics, service and research. TTUHSC has been nationally recognized for innovative programs, academic achievement and innovation. The institution achieved Carnegie Classification® status for Special Focus Four-Year Research Institutions in 2022 and is a recognized Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education.

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at GreatCollegesProgram.com and GreatCollegesList.com. ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.

(Press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center)