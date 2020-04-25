TTUHSC named most affordable medical school in the country

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

The U.S. News and World Report ranked the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine as the most affordable medical school in the country for out-of-state and in-state tuition and fees.

U.S. News surveyed 188 medical schools for the 2019 survey of research, primary care programs and affordability. Among the 72 ranked public medical schools that provided data for the survey, the average annual cost of out-of-state tuition and fees in 2019-2020 was $60,293. But the average cost was much lower at TTUHSC with tuition fees at $31,908. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, an average of 78% of U.S. medical school applications were sent by students with an out-of-state residential status in 2019-2020.



According to U.S. News, the average student loan debt for those who completed medical doctorate degrees nearly doubled in the 17 years from the 1999-2000 academic year to the 2015-2016 academic year. The average cost of in-state tuition and fees in the 2019-2020 academic year was $36,735, according to data submitted by 74 ranked public medical schools to U.S. News in an annual survey.



Among the 10 most affordable public medical schools for in-state students, TTUHSC tops the list with the least expensive in-state tuition and fees, totaling $18,808 in 2019-2020.



“We are proud to claim being the most affordable medical school but we don’t compromise on quality education. A number of key metrics make our School of Medicine extremely competitive at a national level,” Steven L. Berk, M.D., TTUHSC executive vice president and School of Medicine dean said.



Along with affordability, Berk said students attend the TTUHSC School of Medicine because of excellent educational advantages that include:

One of the top medical schools in the country with percentage of students who stay to practice medicine in their home state (63% of TTUHSC medical students stay in Texas)



Dual degrees including M.D./J.D., M.D./Master of Business Administration and M.D./Ph.D., and innovative curriculum programs such as the first Family Medicine Accelerated Track program in the United States. Family medicine and other primary care specialties help keep overall health care costs lower.



A 98% pass rate on the United States Medical Licensing Examination-1 and a 99% pass rate on the United States Medical Licensing Examination-2.



Top 10% ranking in the United States for overall student satisfaction at graduation.

“We offer an excellent curriculum and learning environment,” Berk said. “Our medical

students obtain the best residencies across the country at graduation, and today, with the

COVID-19 pandemic, our students are working hard to support our physicians and staff

providing care to hundreds of patients across West Texas.”

