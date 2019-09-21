TTUHSC named one of the Great Colleges to Work For

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is news release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program.

The results, released this week in a special insert of the Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 236 colleges and universities. In all, 85 of the 236 institutions achieved “Great Colleges to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium and large institutions, with TTUHSC included among the medium universities.

TTUHSC won honors in 5 categories this year:



· Job Satisfaction

· Collaborative Governance

· Teaching Environment (Faculty only)

· Facilities, Workspace and Security

· Confidence in Senior Leadership

“Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is a university with a values-based culture for all of our faculty, staff and students,” said Texas Tech University System Chancellor and TTUHSC President Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. “This is a very satisfying affirmation that our institution values the needs and contributions of every individual. Every person makes a positive impact on the lives of our students and patients, and everyone at TTUHSC helps make this a great place to work.”

With five schools and six campuses, TTUHSC is the largest provider of health care professionals in Texas and continues to make a national impact as their programs grow and distinguish themselves through academics, service and research

The Great Colleges to Work For program is designed to recognize universities that have been successful in creating great workplaces and to further research and understanding of the factors, dynamics and influences that have the most impact on organizational culture at higher education institutions.



