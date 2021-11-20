TTUHSC names new vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) has named Jody C. Randall as its new vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Randall currently serves as the founding director for the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement and as an adjunct lecturer for Women’s & Gender Studies at Texas Tech University (TTU). Randall is an experienced leader in facilitating change and fostering inclusion through the development and implementation of programming and services. As an action-oriented and passionate advocate and educator, Randall’s efforts contributed to TTU being named among Campus Pride’s “Best of the Best” LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges & Universities nationwide.

TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said this position will be responsible for oversight and strategic management of TTUHSC’s efforts to strengthen our diverse and inclusive university community. Randall’s new role will cultivate a learning and working environment that encourages and supports diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the TTUHSC community in alignment with the university’s values-based culture.

“A health research institution should be one where diverse thought converges with academic excellence,” Rice-Spearman said. “To have someone with the experience and expertise that Jody brings will further enhance our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) conversation and advance the TTUHSC community as representative of the population of individuals we are here to serve. Jody also is very plugged in to the DEI community in higher education, and I have full confidence her reach will be of great benefit across the TTUHSC enterprise and in our sphere of influence in health care.”

Randall is active in leadership for the Gender and Sexuality Leadership Team for Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. She serves as president of the Jim Collins Foundation and vice president of Texas Pride Impact Funds. Previously, she served on the board of directors for the Equality Federation Education Fund, Heartland CARES, Inc., Kentucky Fairness Alliance and Texas Association of College and University Student Personnel Administrations.

Randall received a Bachelor of Integrated Studies in Human Services and a Master of Science in Human Development and Leadership from Murray State University. Currently, she is pursuing a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Learning in Organizations through the Peabody College at Vanderbilt University.

She received the TTU President’s Excellence in Gender Equity Award in 2020 and an Inclusive Excellence Award in 2019. She received the President’s Award for Diversity and Inclusion in 2013 at Murray State University where she worked prior to coming to TTU.

Randall will begin her position as vice president Jan. 1, 2022

