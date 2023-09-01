LUBBOCK, Texas — Over seven hundred bills passed in the Texas legislature are law as of September 1, one of these being House Bill 617. This new law focuses on bringing emergency telehealth to rural areas, where injuries from farming equipment or working in the oil field can be catastrophic, but the distance to a level one or two trauma center can mean life or death.

“When you’re the one who’s waiting for that help from that first responder, they are your lifeline,” said Dr. Billy Philips, executive vice president and director of the F. Marie Hall Institute for Rural and Community Health.

House Bill 617 provides funding for a project that helps install patient monitoring systems and cameras for video calls inside rural ambulances according to Dr. Philips, and he said the work utilizes a lot of the exciting technology that the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has been continuously improving.

“It allows you to see the magnitude of things that might also be involved besides what would be obvious,” said Dr. Philips. “It also allows you to see that person and to see their injury and to do what we call triage, planning their care so that once they arrive in your facility, many of the things that you would have done will already have been done, which shortens the time to definitive care.”

Those additions can be pretty difficult to use without the internet, which can be hard to come by in parts of West Texas. However, with record funding for rural broadband and telehealth access passing down in Austin this year, many believe this will help make the TTUHSC pilot project even more accessible.

“The broadband plan: that’s going to be a great help because we’ll have the capacity to use all of the power that’s in the virtual world,” said Dr. Philips.

State Representative, Carl Tepper, agreed that rural healthcare is a major priority, and said he’s proud to see how Lubbock and Texas Tech can participate in that conversation.

“$7.5 million was dedicated to Tela psychiatric care, “$10 million was dedicated to telehealth care,” said Tepper. “It makes more sense economically to have those doctors consulting from right back here in Lubbock, and it’s all out of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, so we’re real proud of that.”

Another huge part of trauma care is treatment during what some refer to as golden hour, or the first hour after the injury. Dr. Philips–who helped research the importance of that timeframe– said the kind of care patients get within that hour can determine the quality of life after the trauma, or even the patient’s chance at survival.

“I’ve never met a cotton ginner that wasn’t missing a finger or something like that,” said Dr. Philips with a chuckle. “And there are other kinds of trauma out here that are other places but prominent here, because the distance from where it’s likely to happen to definitive care is long, so if you can shorten the treatment time, then the outcomes are going to be better.”

Dr. Philips said there’s already more than 38 EMS providers interested in the project, and while the bill for funding is now in effect. Dr. Philips said it will take some time to get the project in motion, but that the first deployment is expected to happen later on this fall.