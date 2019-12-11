TTUHSC receives SACSCOC receives reaffirmation of accreditation

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, The Texas Tech University Health Sciences center announced via press release, that they have been approved for reaffirmation of accreditation through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

The following is press release from TTUHSC:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) has been approved for reaffirmation of accreditation through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

All institutions accredited by SACSCOC are required to undergo a comprehensive and rigorous review every 10 years. TTUHSC received no formal recommendations for improvement.

“The reaffirmation validates the commitment of our faculty and staff in providing educational, clinical and research experiences that result in outstanding student outcomes,” said Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., TTUHSC interim president, provost and chief academic officer.

Reaffirmation applies to the entire institution, including all schools and campuses. For the Accreditation process, Lubbock is TTUHSC’s parent campus with branch campuses in Abilene, Amarillo, Dallas and Odessa. Off-campus instructional sites include Midland and Covenant Health in Lubbock.

Campus visits were completed in March 2019 by members of the SACSCOC On-Site Reaffirmation Committee, which differs from members of the association’s Off-Site Reaffirmation Committee. These individuals visited the Abilene, Amarillo, Dallas, Lubbock, Midland and Odessa campuses over the course of four days. During this time, they met with faculty, staff, students and administrators to discuss various aspects of the university.

The on-site visit culminated in a preliminary report by the visiting committee, in which TTUHSC received no formal recommendations at that point in the process which is a rare occurrence.

“Every day our great university exemplifies our values through integrity, collaboration and excellence, which has culminated in a successful reaffirmation process with no formal recommendations for improvement,” Rice-Spearman said.