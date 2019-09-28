TTUHSC School of Medicine to host free clinic for Women’s Health Day on Oct. 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine students will host a Women’s Health Day free clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Free Clinic located at Lubbock Impact, 2707 34th St.

The Women’s Health Day clinic will provide free medical services to uninsured women including well-woman exams, consultations with Texas Tech Physicians, breast exams, pelvic exams, Pap smears, mammogram sign ups and referrals, pregnancy tests, prenatal referrals and HPV vaccinations.

An estimated 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC defines screening as checking one’s body for cancer before symptoms appear. Regular screening tests can detect breast and cervical cancers early, when treatment is most effective. Sydney Loy, a leadership team member at The Free Clinic, said the key to keeping women healthy is prevention.

“At The Free Clinic, we see a lot of women in need of Pap smears and other women’s health exams,” Loy said. “Regular health exams and screenings can detect problems before symptoms appear, which can increase your chances of successful treatment.”

The Free Clinic is a non-billing clinic developed by the TTUHSC School of Medicine. The clinic’s mission is to serve the uninsured and the working poor, educate students through clinical experiences with close mentorship and create a bridge between the Lubbock population and health care service. This year The Free Clinic celebrated their 10-year anniversary. Since its opening, the clinic has facilitated more than 13,000 patient visits.

“This Women’s Health Day clinic is an opportunity for those who cannot afford services to come see a physician,” said Ana Garcia, The Free Clinic leadership team member. “This is a day specifically devoted to women, and women are guaranteed to have specialists available for gynecological, breast or other women’s health issues. We want to provide the resources to keep our community as healthy as possible.”

For more information and to make an appointment, call (806) 370-0603.

