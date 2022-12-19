LUBBOCK, Texas — Commencement exercises were held on Saturday, December 17, at United Supermarkets Arena for latest graduates from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing.

According to a press release from the TTUHSC, there were 465 candidates for graduation, including the first students from the satellite campus in Mansfield.

“We believe that our implicit mission has to be to create what we can in terms of creating more nurses to ease the ever-present shortage of nurses all over Texas,” School of Nursing Dean Michael L. Evans, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, said in the press release. “What this means for the community is that they’re going to have better health care and better access to health care. Nurses aren’t just in hospitals. They’re in primary care clinics and schools.”

The Mansfield satellite campus, a collaboration with Methodist Healthcare System, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and the City of Mansfield, welcomed its first group of students in 2021, TTUHSC said.

It’s an extension of the same program the School of Nursing currently has on its campuses in Abilene, the Permian Basin, Lubbock and Amarillo.

TTUHSC said of the 19 graduates from the Mansfield satellite campus, 13 are staying in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

“Many new nurses are attracted to the large, DFW hospitals,” said Amanda Veesart, Ph.D., R.N., Traditional BSN Program director in the press release. “Having a nursing school in the city of Mansfield, that is attending classes and clinical in the area, is a great recruiting tool. We are placing the students in the community early which directly correlates to learning the culture and system of the area. Many of the hospitals are looking to TTUHSC to graduate BSN-prepared nurses who will stay and help with the nursing shortage in the suburban area.”

The School of Nursing is nationally accredited and has a highly regarded reputation for nursing excellence.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Texas will be short almost 16,000 nurses by 2030.