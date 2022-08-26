LUBBOCK, Texas — The National League for Nursing (NLN) announced Richard Pullen, Ed.D., MSN, R.N., from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing, will receive the NLN Mary Adelaide Nutting Award for Outstanding Teaching or Leadership in Nursing Education.



The award, one of three named for luminaries in nursing education, will be presented at the 2022 NLN Education Summit in September. The awards honor individuals and organizations of stature and distinction within nursing education and the wider field of American health care.



“The School of Nursing is extremely proud of Dr. Pullen for receiving this prestigious award, one of the most highly regarded honors in nursing education,” TTUHSC School of Nursing Dean Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, said. “He is a leader in our school and a very productive scholar.”



The award recognizes individuals who:

• Demonstrate outstanding teaching

• Contribute as a leader in nursing education

• Encourage creative interactions with students from diverse backgrounds

• Mentor and serve as a role model for junior faculty

• Publish scholarly works that advance nursing education knowledge or provides support for education levels where they are engaged.



NLN made note of Pullen’s journey from LPN to doctoral-educated R.N. as to why he understands the challenges students face to become a nurse. They added that he creates joyful learning environments for students and enjoys mentoring novice faculty authors, having 125 publications to his credit.



He has been recognized for his outstanding teaching with the distinction of being named

a Piper Professor of Texas, the highest statewide teaching award.



Pullen, recently named an American Academy of Nursing Fellow, is a professor and program director for TTUHSC’s R.N. to BSN Program. Pullen also was inducted into the Academy of Nursing Education by the NLN in 2020. His areas of specialty include