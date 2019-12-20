TTUHSC School of Nursing ranked among best in nation

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Nursing Schools Almanac released its 2019 rankings of the best U.S. nursing schools and named Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing as the second best in Texas and in the Southwest region. The School of Nursing was also rated 11th among public nursing schools and 22nd among all nursing schools in the U.S.

The rankings are based on the institution’s academic prestige and perceived value, breadth and depth of nursing programs offered and student success, particularly on the NCLEX licensure examination.

“The ranking by the Nursing Schools Almanac shows everyone else that TTUHSC School of Nursing graduates outstanding nurses,” said TTUHSC School of Nursing Dean Michael L. Evans, Ph.D., R.N., NEA-BC, FACHE, FAAN. “For over 35 years, the School of Nursing has educated new nurses, strengthened the careers of experienced nurses and prepared innovative nurses to become leaders in health care. We have done that by being a nationally accredited School of Nursing and having a highly regarded reputation for nursing excellence and an experienced and engaged faculty.”

Other notable information about the TTUHSC School of Nursing:

Holds the National League for Nursing Center of Excellence designation for enhancing student learning and professional development

November 2019 NCLEX first-time pass rate was 97.22%

More than $1.4 million in scholarships were awarded to students during the 2018-2019 academic year.

TTUHSC offers four undergraduate pathways in nursing: traditional BSN, second-degree web-based BSN, Veteran to BSN, and RN to BSN. Graduate programs include nine master’s specializations, eight post-master’s programs, graduate certificates in global health and rural community health and a DNP program designed for working professionals.

Nursing Schools Almanac based their findings on an assessment of more than 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide.

(This is a press release from TTUHSC)