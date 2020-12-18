TTUHSC School of Nursing ranked among best in state, nation

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Friday, the Texas University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing was ranked one of the best nursing schools in the state and nation by Nursing Schools Almanac.

The rankings list the School of Nursing as No. 2 in Texas and in the southwest region, ninth among public nursing schools and No. 19 in nursing school in the United States for 2020.

The rankings are based on the institution’s academic prestige and perceived value,

breadth and depth of nursing programs offered and student success, particularly on the

NCLEX licensure examination.

“We are pleased to be highly ranked again by Nursing Schools Almanac,” TTUHSC

School of Nursing Dean and interim provost and chief academic officer Michael Evans,

Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, said. “We continue to attract the highest quality faculty, staff and

students and our graduates are highly valued by employers and patients. Being nationally

and regionally recognized is very gratifying.”

Other notable information about the TTUHSC School of Nursing:

• The school has graduated more than 15,975 students since it opened.

• The school’s November 2019 NCLEX first-time pass rate was 97.22%

• More than $1.3 million in scholarships were awarded to nursing students during

the 2019-2020 academic year.

The ranking comes at a time when applications to nursing schools have increased and

nurses have been in the spotlight, most notably for their work during the COVID-19

pandemic.

Nursing Schools Almanac based their findings on an assessment of more than 3,000

nursing schools and campuses nationwide. Only 3% make the list of the 100 best nursing

schools in the nation.



The TTUHSC School of Nursing offers four undergraduate pathways in nursing:

traditional BSN, second-degree web-based BSN, Veteran to BSN, and RN to BSN.

Graduate programs include nine master’s specializations, eight post-master’s programs,

graduate certificates in global health and rural community health and a DNP program

designed for working professionals.

The School of Nursing will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2021.