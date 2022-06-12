LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing was named the best nursing school in Texas and the Southwest region for 2022 by Nursing Schools Almanac. The school also ranked No. 10 nationally among public nursing schools, and No. 18 among all nursing schools in the U.S.

Nursing Schools Almanac based their findings on an assessment of more than 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide. Only 3% make the list of the 100 best nursing schools in the nation.

“I am particularly proud of another high ranking by Nursing Schools Almanac because their methodology includes looking only at publicly available data about all nursing schools,” TTUHSC School of Nursing Dean Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, said. “Therefore, it is a more objective look at schools than ratings that depend on self-reported data or reputational opinions.”

The rankings are based on the institution’s academic prestige and perceived value, breadth and depth of nursing programs offered and student success, particularly on the NCLEX licensure examination.

Other notable information about the TTUHSC School of Nursing:

The school has graduated more than 18,000 students since it opened 41 years ago.

The school’s academic year 2021 NCLEX first-time pass rate was 90.93%.

The TTUHSC School of Nursing holds the National League for Nursing Center of Excellence designation for enhancing student learning and professional development. The school offers four undergraduate pathways in nursing: traditional BSN, second-degree web-based BSN, Veteran to BSN, and RN to BSN.

Graduate programs include nine master’s specializations, eight post-master’s programs, graduate certificates in global health and rural community health and a DNP program designed for working professionals.

