TTUHSC School of Nursing receives accolades from U.S. News and World Report

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

U.S. News and World Report rated Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUSHC) as among the best in the nation in its 2020 Best Online Programs rankings. TTUHSC tied for 31st in “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs” and 13th in “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs for Veterans” out of more than 1,200 programs surveyed.

“The School of Nursing’s graduate programs take innovative approaches to nursing education at the master’s and post-master’s levels,” said TTUHSC School of Nursing Dean Michael L. Evans, Ph.D., R.N., NEA-BC, FACHE, FAAN. “That innovation, combined with our values of professionalism, integrity and quality, allow us to create lifelong opportunities for nursing professionals.”

This was the first time U.S. News, the global authority in education rankings, included nursing specialties rankings which at TTUHSC are nursing administration, nursing education, nurse practitioner—family, psychiatric mental health and pediatric primary care.

The specialty rankings are based entirely on responses to the peer assessment survey. For each specialty, respondents were asked to select up to 15 institutions they believed had strength in these areas. To be rank-eligible, a school must have received at least five ratings from peer institutions, been ranked in the main online nursing rankings and verified in the peer assessment they offer the specialty or verified by U.S. News. The report also gave more credit to schools that provide online help with course registration, admissions counseling and building a resume.

TTUHSC Master’s of Science in Nursing programs include nine master’s specializations, eight post-master’s programs and graduate certificates in global health and rural community health.

The TTUHSC School of Nursing is nationally accredited and has a highly regarded reputation for nursing excellence. There is a low student to faculty ratio and classes are taught by experienced and engaged faculty. The school also has its own dedicated 24-hour information technology support service.

(News release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center)