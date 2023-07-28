LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s School of Medicine Class of 2027 received their first white coat and pledged their commitment to the medical profession at the White Coat Ceremony on Friday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

John Toledo, M.D., TTUHSC interim dean of the School of Medicine, said the ceremony is a rite of passage for first-year future doctors at most medical schools across the country.

“The White Coat Ceremony serves as a welcome to the profession and the symbolic start of the student`s journey of servanthood,” DeTodelo said. “It`s also a ceremony of dedication a reminder of their commitment and responsibilities to patients and lifelong learning that come with being a physician.”

The 181 students are graduates from 52 different schools including Emory University, Clemson University and Princeton University. 95 students are from West Texas with 45 alumni from Texas Tech University.

“This is a strong and competitive class of students,” DeToledo said. “They have earned the privilege of entering the medical profession. We had more applicants than ever. We know we`ve been able to attract and select the best of the best.”