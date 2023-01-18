LUBBOCK, Texas – A lawsuit was filed against the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for discrimination based on race and sex by George Stewart, according to court documents.

According to court records, Stewart accused TTUHSC, as well as “nearly every medical school and university in the United States” of discrimination on account of race and sex when admitting students by “giving discriminatory preferences to females and non-Asian minorities, and by discriminating against whites, Asians, and men.”

The complaint said that race and sex preferences were illegal under Title VI and Title IX, which prohibit all forms of race and sex discrimination at medical schools and universities that receive federal funds.

According to the complaint, Stewart “graduated from high school with a 4.39/4.0 GPA and from college at the University of Texas as Austin with a 3.96/4.0 unaudited GPA in Biology… He also scored a 511 on his MCAT.”

The complaint said that in the span of two years, Stewart applied for six different Texas medical schools including TTUHSC. However, Stewart was “denied this opportunity while over 450 lesser qualified minority students, ranging as low as a GPA of 2.82 or an MCAT of 495, were offered admission.”

The schools to which Stewart applied included:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin

McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

John Sealy School of Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

Long School of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

After Stewart’s rejections, he obtained the admissions data for each of the schools through an open-records request, which revealed the race, sex, GPA, and MCAT score of each applicant in the 2021-2022 cycle.

According to the complaint, the data revealed that the median and mean grade-point averages and MCAT scores of admitted black and Hispanic students were significantly lower than the GPAs and MCAT scores of admitted white and Asian students.

The data from Texas Tech revealed that “blacks and Hispanics are admitted with much lower MCAT scores than whites or Asians, and that women are admitted with lower MCAT scores than men,” the complaint said.

While Stewart intended to reapply to each of the six defendant medical schools, the complaint stated that “the race and sex preferences that the defendants have established and enforce prevent Mr. Stewart from competing on equal terms with other applicants for admission to these medical schools because Mr. Stewart is a white male. This inflicts injury in fact.”

The complaint went on to say that the injury was caused by “the defendants’ use of race and sex preferences in student admissions, and it will be redressed by a declaratory judgment and injunction that bars the defendants from considering or discriminating on account of race or sex when admitting students to the medical schools.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to TTUHSC for a comment on the lawsuit, to which they responded, “It is university policy to not comment on pending litigation.”

The TTUHSC and other defendants have not yet filed their side of the story in court records. EverythingLubbock.com will provide updates when possible.