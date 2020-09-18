TTUHSC, TCC announce concurrent enrollment program

The following is a press release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

Longstanding partners Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School

of Nursing and Tarrant County College (TCC) joined forces to provide a new concurrent

enrollment program for nursing students. TCC nursing students in the program will work toward their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) while also pursuing their Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN).

“This academic partnership streamlines the process for nursing students to transition from the TCC ADN Program to the TTUHSC BSN Program,” explained Laura Opton, DHSc, R.N., professor and associate dean/department chair for Non-Traditional Undergraduate Studies in the TTUHSC School of Nursing. “This agreement allows students to concurrently enroll at both schools, promoting a seamless path for TCC nursing students to earn a baccalaureate degree.”

Nursing students enrolled in the TCC ADN Program who have completed their first

semester and maintained a cumulative and nursing GPA greater than 2.5 are eligible to

apply. The inaugural cohort of students is scheduled to begin in the spring semester of

2021.

“It is essential for nurses to be prepared for the evolving and increasingly complex health care environment. The TTUHSC BSN Program builds upon the strong foundation developed in the TCC ADN Program, preparing the graduate to successfully practice in a variety of health care settings,” Opton said.

“Red Raider nurses are lifelong ambassadors to our school. The Red Raider spirit they radiate is the pride of knowing they are an essential part of Texas Tech, whether they are cheering inside Jones Stadium, completing an online nursing course or finishing a clinical rotation. Red Raider Nurses are characterized by empathy and compassion for patients from all walks of life. They practice quality patient-centered care, demonstrate high standards of professionalism, and apply the most current evidence to maximize patient outcomes.”

The partnership between TTUHSC and TCC will give nursing students an advantage as

they advance their education.

“We are living through a nursing educational transformation in the way students complete the degree,” said Tetsuya Umbeyashi, dean of nursing at Tarrant County College.

“This partnership between TCC and Texas Tech University Health Science Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing provides our students a more efficient pathway to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. We are fortunate that our students will be able to learn from talented TTUHSC faculty while they are in the TCC Nursing Program. This is a clear example of how we are committed to our students’ success.”

The TTUHSC School of Nursing is ranked among the best in the nation. Nursing Schools

Almanac named the TTUHSC School of Nursing as the second best in Texas and in the

Southwest region. The School also was rated 11th among public nursing schools and

22nd among all nursing schools in the U.S.

The rankings are based on the institution’s academic prestige and perceived value,

breadth and depth of nursing programs offered and student success, particularly on the

NCLEX licensure examination.

“TTUHSC is excited about this special opportunity and believes the TCC students will be excellent candidates for the concurrent pathway,” Opton said.

(Press release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center)