LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

The public is invited to save the date for Spring Queening, a Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) charity drag showcase Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m. The event is free and will be held at the TTUHSC Academic Event Center (intersection of Knoxville Avenue and 5th Street).

“As a student doctor in the School of Medicine and a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I am constantly finding new ways to advocate and bring awareness to the ongoing health care inequalities faced by Lubbock’s queer community,” Cole Birmingham, TTUHSC Genders and Sexualities Alliance president, said. “As the first event of its kind on the TTUHSC campus, my hope is that the charity drag showcase will give people a window into the gorgeous, strong and compelling lives of the LGBTQIA+ community and show that being an ally to this community means showing up, being willing to see the world from a different perspective and encouraging beauty and art in all its forms.

Spring Queening is part of the 2022 Allies Week hosted by the TTUHSC Genders and Sexualities Alliance and the Office of Global Health to celebrate and support the

diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community. Highlighting the perseverance and growth of the local queer community through the art of drag, the event will feature Lubbock drag queens and is open to fans of all ages. The performance focuses on inclusion and accessibility, and encouraging and educating allies in the TTUHSC and Lubbock communities.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Equality Texas, a non-profit organization that works to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Texans.



(Press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center)