LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The American Academy of Nursing (AAN) named Alyce Ashcraft, Ph.D., R.N., and Richard Pullen, Ed.D., MSN, R.N., from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing, among a group of 250 distinguished nurse leaders, including eight from Texas, selected for induction into the 2022 Class of Fellows. Their induction brings the total number of TTUHSC faculty who carry the AAN Fellowship (FAAN) distinction to 18.

Ashcraft is a professor and associate dean for research and scholarship for the School of Nursing. She also is a University Distinguished Professor whose research interests include communication between nurses and clinicians in long-term care, enhancing CNA performance in long-term care, evaluating student performance in clinical and simulation settings and the practice of tenure in nursing education.

Pullen is a professor and program director for the school’s R.N. to BSN Program. His areas of specialty include medical surgical nursing, lupus erythematosus, autoimmune liver diseases, Meniere’s disease, teaching and leadership. He was appointed a Founding Member to the TTUHSC Council of Distinguished Educators in 2019 by TTUHSC School of Nursing Dean Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN.

“We are extremely proud of Dr. Ashcraft and Dr. Pullen,” Evans said. “Attainment of Fellowship in the American Academy of Nursing is an accolade that represents the highest of career accomplishments in nursing.”

AAN Fellows come from all walks of the profession, including association executives, university leaders (presidents, chancellors and deans), state and federal elected officials and political appointees, hospital chief executives and vice presidents for nursing, nurse consultants, researchers and entrepreneurs. Those who achieve Fellowship status share a responsibility to contribute their time and energy to AAN, and to engage with other health leaders outside AAN in transforming America’s health system

AAN’s newest class of fellows represent 35 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and 17 countries. With their induction, AAN is currently comprised of more than 3,000 of the most accomplished nurse leaders from around the world. These nursing leaders are experts in policy, research, administration, practice and academia and champions for local and global health and wellness.

