LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University System will issue both taxable and tax-exempt bonds on Thursday, according to a TTUS statement. The bonds will fund approximately $270 million in various projects.

The System earned an Aa1 rating from Moody’s Investor Service, an AA+ rating from Fitch Ratings and an AA+ rating by Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Each of the credit rating organizations assigned a “stable outlook,” TTUS said.

Fitch Ratings said TTUS has a good track record of cash flow even through the pandemic.

“The ratings solidify the TTU System’s place among the nation’s elite institutions for financial strength and practices as one of only 26 public higher education institutions in the U.S. to receive a rating of AA+/Aa1 or better,” a statement from TTUS said.

TTUS schools including Texas Tech’s main campus in Lubbock enroll an approximate total of 63,000 students across five universities.

“Our team was extremely pleased to receive a quality rating from all three world-class credit rating organizations,” said James Mauldin, vice chancellor and chief financial officer of the TTU System.