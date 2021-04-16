TTU’s Burkhart Walk for Autism Awareness 2021: It’s ON!

Dr. Jennifer Hamick, an interim director at Texas Tech’s Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming Walk for Autism Awareness.

The annual Burkhart Walk for Autism Awareness is going VIRTUAL!

This year there will be activities on TWO DAYS, so mark your calendar!

DAY ONE: Saturday April 24th

Virtual Walk Kit Pick-up Party

Drive-thru event at the Burkhart Center from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Music, Special Guests, T-shirts, Autism Resources, and Goodies!

Families are encouraged to wear their team shirts, decorate their vehicles, or display signs to celebrate their special someone with autism.

Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research

2902 18th St.,

Lubbock, TX 79409

Please enter campus by turning onto Boston Avenue from 19th Street. Turn left onto 18th Street. Proceed around the circle driveway in front of the Burkhart Center as directed. Turn right as you leave the Burkhart Center parking lot and proceed onto 18th Street. Take a left onto Flint Avenue and proceed to exit campus via 19th Street. We ask that you stay in your vehicle and wear your mask at all times.

DAY TWO: Sunday, April 25th

We will walk virtually to raise awareness of autism spectrum disorder while celebrating the lives of individuals living with autism, their families, and the professionals who work with them.

Follow us on Facebook and join our mailing list for more details and additional information coming soon!

Sign up for the Virtual Walk

Download the PDF flyer

(Press release provided by the Burkhart Center.)