TTU’s Department of Public Relations transitioning to new name

Texas Tech University‘s Department of Public Relations, part of the College of Media & Communication, recently announced it is changing its name to better reflect the current curriculum of the program. It will now be known as the Department of Public Relations & Strategic Communication Management.

“Our research shows that the name ‘public relations’ by itself no longer fully describes what we do,” said Eric Rasmussen, chair of the now-Department of Public Relations & Strategic Communication Management. “Our students learn so much more, and our alumni do so much more. The new name is an exciting step toward helping employers better understand all they can gain from graduates of our program.”

David Perlmutter, dean of the College of Media & Communication, echoed Rasmussen’s sentiments.

“The name change for the Department of Public Relations & Strategic Communication Management is a timely recognition of the vastly increased depth and breadth of the research, education, community engagement and industry practice that our faculty, students and alumni are engaged in,” Perlmutter said.

All public relations students who are new to Texas Tech in spring 2022 will automatically be changed from the B.A. in Public Relations to the B.A. in Public Relations & Strategic Communication Management, with the exception of international students whose visas may require the former name.

The degree for students graduating in any term in 2022, 2023 or in spring 2024 will remain the same (B.A. in Public Relations) unless they inform the College of Media & Communication advising office that they would like their diploma to reflect the new degree name. After May 2024, all degrees awarded by the department will reflect the new name.

For international students whose visas require the old name, spring 2024 is the latest they can complete the B.A. in Public Relations. After spring 2024, Texas Tech will only recognize the new B.A. in Public Relations & Strategic Communication Management.

Additionally, all degree requirements for the new B.A. in Public Relations & Strategic Communication Management will remain the same despite the name change. No different or additional coursework is necessary. Starting with the Fall 2022 course catalog, courses will be listed as PRSC courses instead of PR.

